NCAA: Perpetual ready

Defending juniors champion Perpetual Help is eyeing nothing less than a twice-to-beat advantage when it resumes its campaign at the continuation of the 92nd NCAA volleyball tournament in January at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.



The Junior Altas are currently tied with Arellano U at second on 3-1 (win-loss) records and should go all out when they tackle San Sebastian on Jan. 11, Lyceum on Jan. 13, Jose Rizal on Jan. 20 and the AU Braves on Jan. 25.

All the Las Piñas-based spikers need to achieve it is to finish in the top two after the single-round elimination.

Perpetual Help coach Sandy Rieta said that they used the holidays to train and prepare for their last four games.

