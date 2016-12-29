P83-M infra damaged by ‘Nina’ in 2 provinces

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said yesterday said that P83, 460,000 in infrastructure composed of roads and river control facilities were damaged by typhoon “Nina” (international name “Nock-ten”) in Marinduque and Mindoro.



Undersecretary Ricardo B. Jalad, NDRRMC Executive Director and concurrent administrator of the Office of Civil Defense, said nine road sections and three bridges remain impassable due to fallen trees and debris in Regions 2, Region 4-A, Region 4-B, 5, and 8.

Jalad said 132,908 families or 602,770 persons were affected by Nina, mostly residents of 785 barangays in Regions 4-A, 4-B, 5, and 8. He added that Nina damaged 30,897 houses, 21,225 partially and 9,672 totally, in Region 5.

Ninety-eight thousand, three-hundred eight families or 485,789 persons were pre-emptively evacuated before the actual onslaught of the typhoon in Regions 4-A, 4-B, 5, and 8.

Jalad said emergency shelter assistance is being prepared by the government for thousands of families displaced by Nina.

He said at least 10 people were reportedly killed by Nina but they are still verifying the figure. One person, Gregorio Ruel, 43, of Sitio Catumbao, Barangay Sta. Rosa, Mulanay, Quezon, was confirmed killed by Nina.

Four people remain missing while 79 others were injured because of Nina, according to the NDRMMC.

(Francis T. Wakefield)

Related

comments