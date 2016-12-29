Prisoners donate to fire victims

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Inmates and jail personnel at the Zamboanga City Reformatory Center (ZCRC) donated used clothings and grocery items to the 1,500 people affected by the fire that hit a heavy populated squatter areas at the village of Camino Nuevo C and Canelar in this city on Christmas Day.



ZCRC Warden Chief Inspector Ervin R. Diaz said the activity has involved 2,231 inmates and 103 jail personnel dubbed “Ayuda Para Na Victima Del Quema”, (help for the fire victims).

The items donated by the inmates were estimated to be worth around P20,000 and consist of rice, noodles, clothings and toilet soap among others.

The four-hour fire rendered 1,500 individuals homeless as it razed 300 houses, mostly made of light materials and are now staying at a nearby covered court.

“The inmates and our jail personnel wholeheartedly shares what they have for our unfortunate fellowmen who became victims of fire on Christmas Day,” Diaz said. “It was truly our humbling experience to be one of those good Samaritans whose guiding principle is to extend help to the families in need.” (Nonoy E. Lacson)

