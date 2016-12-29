Robredo rating falls but remains ‘good’

Filipinos’ satisfaction with the work performance of Vice President Leni G. Robredo and the three top government officials after President Duterte dipped in the fourth quarter Social Weather Stations survey.

The survey conducted from December 3 to 6 with 1,500 respondents found out that 58 percent of Filipinos were satisfied with Vice President Leni G. Robredo’s performance in the past three months while 21 percent said they were dissatisfied. Twenty percent of the respondents were undecided on the matter.



This brings the net public satisfaction rating of the Vice President to a “good” +37 (percentage of satisfied minus percentage of dissatisfied).

The SWS said Robredo’s rating dipped 12 points from +49 (65 percent satisfied, 16 percent dissatisfied) in September but remained “good” rating.

Robredo’s rating dropped after she resigned from Duterte’s Cabinet as Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council chairperson.

Forty-nine percent of Filipinos expressed satisfaction with Senate President Koko Pimentel while 18 percent were dissatisfied with his work, bringing his net rating to a “good” +30. Pimentel’s rating is lower by seven points from +37 (54 percent satisfied, 17 percent dissatisfied) in September.

Thirty-three percent were satisfied with House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez’s performance in the past three months and 23 percent said they were dissatisfied. This brings his rating to a “moderate” +10 from +22 (41 percent satisfied, 19 percent dissatisfied) which was also moderate in September.

Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno’s net rating stayed “moderate” although it fell to +16 from the +26 in September.

SWS terminology for net satisfaction ratings are +70 and above, “excellent”; +50 to +69, “very good”; +30 to +49, “good”; +10 to +29, “moderate”; +9 to -9, “neutral”; -10 to -29, “poor”; -30 to -49, “bad”; -50 to -69, “very bad”; -70 and below, “execrable.” (Ellalyn B. de Vera)

