Sunshine wants to empower women

SHE WORKS HARD TO LOSE WEIGHT: It isn’t fair, it also isn’t correct, to claim that she lost weight because she got separated from her husband, says veteran actress Sunshine Dizon.



“Pumayat ako out of a conscious effort, hindi dahil nahiwalay ako.”

The former child star figured in a controversial 2016 following a series of unfortunate events that hounded her marriage. The relationship ended recently, although Sunshine maintains that she and her ex have buried the hatchet and have remained civil to one another.

Nevertheless, she is pursuing her case against him in court. The actress accused her husband of philandering.

Sunshine told media in a recent event that women in similar circumstances as hers should not be afraid to defend their rights.

SHE WELCOMES CHALLENGE, CHANGE: Sunshine says she didn’t mind it when GMA offered her the lead role in “Ika-6 Na Utos,” the story of a woman, who fights to keep her husband from leaving her for his mistress.

She said she appreciates how GMA Network continues to assign her challenging, off-beat roles all these years.

“Ika-6 na Utos” addresses issues that affect many women out there who are suffering silently. We hope that with this show, we can help them realize that marami pa silang pwedeng gawin. Marami pang options sa buhay,’’ Sunshine added.

SEEN AND HEARD: In the same media event, Gabby Concepcion who plays Sunshine’s husband, said he welcomed the fact that “Ika-6” is his first afternoon show. He remarked in jest that the last time he worked with Sunshine, it was for a film in Regal, where she played a child.

Ryza Cenon says playing the other woman, a sexy, ambitious interior designer, is completely out of the box for her. She wants to be more daring this time to attract better roles.

SUPPORT CAST: The other cast members of “Ika-6 na Utos” are Mike Tan, Rich Asuncion, Daria Ramirez, Carmen Soriano, Marco Alcaraz, Mel Martinez, Arianne Bautista.

“Ika-6 Na Utos” is directed by Laurice Guillen. It airs daily after “Eat Bulaga” on GMA Afternoon Prime.

(NESTOR CUARTERO)

