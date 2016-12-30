Bong pinayagang mabisita ang ama

Pinayagan ng Sandiganbayan First Division si dating Senador Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. na mabisita ang amang may sakit kahapon mula 6 a.m. hanggang 12 p.m., at sa December 31 at January 1, 2017 mula 2 p.m. hanggang 8 p.m..



Inaprubahan ng korte ang motion ni Revilla na maihatid siya sa ospital sa nasabing mga araw. “The Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Director Ronald de la Rosa, in coordination with the Sheriffs of this court, shall provide adequate personal escorts and security measures in all movements and dispositions of the accused Revilla,” they said.

Ngunit binawalan si Revilla ng korte na magbigay ng media interviews at gumamit ng anumang gamit sa communication at electronic gadgets.

“All expenses incurred by the PNP for the personal escorts and security measures in all movements and dispositions of the accused outside Camp Crame until his return to his detention facility shall be shouldered and paid for by the accused,” ayon sa korte. (Czarina Nicole O. Ong)

Related

comments