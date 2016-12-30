‘Goodbye De Lima’ seized in Bulacan

Illegal firecracker manufacturers are cashing in on prominent personalities who have figured in burning national issues.

The Philippine National Police yesterday seized a strong firecracker named “Goodbye De Lima” after Sen. Leila M. de Lima who has been linked to the illegal drugs trade at the New Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa City in an inspection of pyrotechnics stores in Bocaue, Bulacan led by PNP chief Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa.



Dela Rosa held an inspection of firecracker stores in Bocaue and Divisoria in Manila to ensure that their goods are complying with the standards set by the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office.

However, Dela Rosa said he wants a nationwide firecrackers ban similar to Davao City where he served as police chief.

“How I wish there’s a firecracker ban. But I think it really needs a long time to educate the public first before this,” said Dela Rosa.

Firecracker injuries have been part of the New Year revelry and this is the reason, according to Dela Rosa, that they are focusing to control the market of firecrackers and pyrotechnic materials in order to ensure the safety of the public against illegal firecrackers.

Aside from De Lima, alleged P10-billion “pork barrel” fund scam mastermind businesswoman Janet L. Napoles had a strong firecracker named after her called “Goodbye Napoles.”

Also having a firecracker named after them were super typhoon “Yolanda” and deceased international terror leader Osama bin Laden. (Aaron B. Recuenco)

Related

comments