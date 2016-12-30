‘Lipad sa Bagong Taon’ is GMA’s New Year Countdown Special

GMA Network welcomes 2017 with explosive performances and a fireworks display in its New Year Countdown Special at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA), Seaside Boulevard tomorrow night.

Dubbed as “Lipad sa Bagong Taon,” the TV special allows viewers to catch the brightest Kapuso stars as they welcome 2017 with a blast in a spectacular celebration.



The event is hosted by Julie Anne San Jose, Andrea Torres, Betong Sumaya, and Alden Richards.

Musical entertainment will be provided by

One Up, Aicelle Santos, Rita Daniela, Derrick Monasterio, Hannah Precillas, Jeric Gonzales and James Wright.

Watch out for GMA’s hotstars like Rocco Nacino, Jak Roberto, Jay Arcilla, Arra San Agustin, Andrea Torres, Sanya Lopez, Ken Chan, Jak Roberto, Addy Raj, and Ivan Dorschner.

Adding heat to the night are GMA Artist Center stars Bianca Umali, Joyce Ching, Gabbi Garcia, and Ruru Madrid.

Meanwhile, Primetime King and Alyas Robin Hood star Dingdong Dantes will lead the top of the hour portion.

Live telecast runs from 10 pm to 12:30 am.

