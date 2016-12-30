More achievers 2016

MORE ACHIEVERS 2016 – Highspeed enumerates more achievers in 2016. Some of them are also newsmakers, but they are achievers first.

SENIOR STARS – Those who remain active on television and the movies. A tribute to their durability and versatility.



Gloria Romero, Susan Roces, Robert Arevalo, Dante Rivero, Ronaldo Valdez, Eddie Garcia, Luz Valdez, Perla Bautista, Eddie Gutierrez, Liza Loreno, Gina Pareño, Marita Zobel, Gloria Sevilla, Caridad Sanchez, Lollie Mara, Divina Valencia, Pilar Pilapil, Gloria Diaz.

• PILITA CORRALES – Timeless beauty and singer. Kind, generous, friendly, supportive to new singers.

• JOHN ARCILLA – Of “Heneral Luna” fame, proving that stardom can come at any age. A latebloomer, but what an achievement.

• RICHARD GOMEZ – He took time out from showbiz to concentrate on being mayor of Ormoc in Leyte. Knowing Richard, he may yet become the best mayor of the city. Focused, hardworking, intelligent.

• LEA SALONGA – Authentic international star, getting better as singer and actress.

• VICE GANDA – Still the comedian to beat at the box office.

• LOVI POE – The sexiest actress this side of Hollywood. And a good actress, to boot.

• SHARON CUNETA – At long last, she won the battle of the bulge. She’s back on television… and the big screen next year.

• MICHAEL PANGILINAN – Aside from his many shows all over the Philippines and some Asian countries, he also appeared onstage, “Cancer,” and was featured in a CCP presentation.

