NBA: Westbrook tossed!

Thursday’s Games

Charlotte 91, Miami 82

Cleveland 124, Boston 118

Memphis 114, Oklahoma City 80

Phoenix 99, Toronto 91

Utah 100, Philadelphia 83

Dallas 101, L.A. Lakers 89

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Russell Westbrook’s tough night in Memphis was cut short when the Oklahoma City star was ejected in the third quarter of the Thunder’s 114-80 NBA loss to the Grizzlies on Thursday.

An argumentative Westbrook – who notched his 15th triple-double of the season against the Heat on Tuesday – was tossed with 6:41 remaining in the third quarter after picking up two quick technical fouls.



He had 21 points, five rebounds and zero assists when he departed. He also had six turnovers, all in the first quarter — the most by any player in one quarter in the league this season.

He ended up as the Thunder’s leading scorer, but it was an odd-looking stat line for a player who is averaging a triple-double (31.7 points, 10.9 assists, 10.6 rebounds) this season.

The Grizzlies led 61-45 when he left the game and quickly stretched the lead to 65-45.

Memphis led 78-61 entering the fourth quarter and led by as many as 37 before it was over.

Spanish big man Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 25 points. Troy Daniels added 22 and Zach Randolph chipped in 21.

Daniels’ contribution included six three-pointers, five of them in the last three minutes of the game.

The Grizzlies powered to the win without guard Mike Conley, who was expected to play but was scratched before the game because of an infection in his toe, where his toenail was injured in a game on Monday.

”The pain would just not go away,” Grizzlies coach David Fizdale said.

Meanwhile, BBA champions Cleveland withstood a late charge from the Boston Celtics, but Cavaliers superstar LeBron James said the 124-118 victory was no thanks to him.

‘’I was horrible tonight,’’ James said. ‘’In every facet of the game, I was just pretty bad and it’s unacceptable.’’

Kyrie Irving led the Cavs with 32 points and 12 assists, his fifth double-double in his last seven games.

Kevin Love also notched a double-double with 30 points and 15 rebounds.

