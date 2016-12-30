‘The Best of 2016’ on Ricky’s TV show

For the year’s last episode, Gandang Ricky Reyes Todo na Toh (GRR TNT) host Ricky Reyes gives us the best of 2016.

Take a look back at the most trending beauty craze plus the most talked about celebrities of the year.

Health has been our primary concern this year and GRR TNT presented solutions which might help us fight various illnesses with Transdermal Magnesium and Fiber Health.



Hair problems will be solved in all Gandang Ricky Reyes Salons with the following treatments: Regold for kinky hair, SoftWave for dull hair and natural wigs for hair loss.

Pursue your passion in beauty, learn from the best and enroll at the Ricky Reyes Learning Institute (RRLI) with branches in Manila, Cubao, Anonas and Fairview.

Watch the last episode for the year tomorrow, 9-10 am with host Ricky Reyes in GRR TNT on GMA News TV.

