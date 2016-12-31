Alab Pilipinas signs up 6-8 import

Alab Pilipinas yesterday announced the signing of Sampson Carter as one of its two new world imports ahead of its next game in the ASEAN Basketball League which is currently on a two-week break in observance of the holiday season.



Carter, who stands at 6-foot-8, was signed a week after Alab let go of Korean brothers Dong Jun Lee and Seung Jun Lee in hopes of boosting its title chances in the six-team league.

Alab is currently negotiating for the services of 6-foot-11 James Hughes to be its second world import, the team said in its official Twitter account.

Coach Mac Cuan is hoping that the addition of Carter, and the possible entry of Hughes would inject some needed strength for Alab after splitting the first four games of the ABL season.

Alab dropped to 2-2 last Dec. 19 after losing 71-68 to the Singapore Slingers in its first overseas game.

While the Lees proved to be serviceable players, Alab decided to make some changes with an aim at solving its weakness in the shaded lane.

