Rody to Filipinos: Be a hero like Rizal

President Duterte yesterday called on Filipinos to emulate the traits of Dr. Jose P. Rizal and push the true change that the national hero had unselfishly started for the country.

“This day of commemoration is a day of grateful remembrance of his martyrdom so that we may also awaken and become our own heroes,” the President said in his message during the 120th anniversary of the martyrdom of Rizal at the Rizal National Monument at the Rizal Park in Manila.



Duterte said Filipinos could be heroes in their own little way by committing to advocate good governance and uphold the rule of law, steadfast to end criminality and all of forms of government corruption, and compassionate to the plight of the poor and less privileged.

The President said the Filipino people are fortunate recipients of the fruits of Rizal’s sacrifices, freedom he fought for, and the self-identity and honor that he strongly believed the Filipinos ought to defend.

“Beyond his prodigious and various talents, Rizal is best honored when we regard him as a beacon and moral compass in these challenging and perilous times,” Duterte said.

Duterte said that the country is still fighting for independence from bondage of poverty, crime, illegal drugs, and corruption.

”Indeed, they are our present enemies; they are the modern invaders that subjugate our people’s hearts, minds, and spirits. The government needs the active involvement of all sectors to help us in this war to bring about genuine change in our society,” the President said. (PNA and Roy C. Mabasa)

