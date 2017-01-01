141 hurt by firecrackers

The total number of firecracker-related injuries has reached to 141 hours before the nation welcomes the New Year’s Eve, the report from the Department of Health (DoH) showed.

According to data from the DoH-Epidemiology Bureau (DoH-EB), 141 firecracker-related injuries were recorded as of 6 a.m. of December 31.



The number of cases, however, was lower by at least 36 percent or 79 cases compared with the five-year (2011 to 2015) average; and 34 percent or 73 cases lower than what was recorded in the same period last year.

“One hundred eleven cases had blast injury without amputation…. Ninety injuries involved the hand,” the report disclosed, adding that 28 individuals had eye injuries.

It was also disclosed that most of the injuries were caused by piccolo which injured 78 people; and boga or improvised canon which injured 14 individuals. Both are illegal fireworks, according to the DoH.

Meanwhile, at least 52 percent of the cases were from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 73 injuries. In NCR, most of the firecracker-related injuries came from Manila, Quezon City, and Mandaluyong City.

The youngest victim of firecrackers, so far, is a three-year-old child.

While the health department has yet to disclose details on the youngest victim, it revealed that majority of the cases involved children. (Charina Clarisse L. Echaluce)

