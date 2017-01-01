Commotion mars ‘Nazareno’ procession

Devotees of the Black Nazarene were injured when the wheel of the carriage holding its image got stuck in the gutter, while one was wounded after being mobbed by fellow devotees during the thanksgiving procession held before dawn yesterday in Quiapo, Manila.

About 5,000 people joined the procession which started at about 2:22 a.m.



The thanksgiving was momentarily halted when the wheel of the carriage carrying the Black Nazarene fell on a gutter as they reached Claro M. Recto Avenue.

Another devotee identified as one Jonathan Macaraig was wounded when other devotees ganged up on him.

Witnesses said the incident started when people pushed each other in front of the University of the East in Recto. A group allegedly pointed at Macaraig as the one who started the commotion.

Macaraig sustained wounds on the lips, head, and injury on the different parts of the body.

Macaraig was dismayed over the incident, saying that people should have focused on the solemnity of the activity instead of starting fights. There were also reported cases of people who felt dizzy and got wounded due to the jostling of devotees who wanted to touch the image of the Black Nazarene.

The image was brought back to Quiapo Church after eight hours of procession. (Jaimie Rose R. Aberia)

