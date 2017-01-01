Duterte calls for Filipinos’ support

As the country ushers in the New Year, President Duterte called on Filipinos to give their full support to peacemaking and economic development in the country.

“I invite everyone to be our government’s partner in our fight against illegal drugs, criminality, and corruption; and in attaining peace and development in our country,” Duterte said in his first New Year’s message.



He also urged the nation to work together to enliven business environment in the Philippines by attracting more investments and creating more job opportunities for our people. That way, he said, working abroad would be just an option for our “kababayans” and not a necessity.

“The achievement of these goals will reclaim order and safety in our communities and will enable us to restore the public’s trust in government and in our capacity to serve,” added Duterte.

In his message, the President also extended his warmest greetings to the Filipino people, here in the Philippines and across the globe, as we celebrate the New Year.

“Indeed, there is no greater happiness than spending time with our loves ones during the holiday season. I hope that we will enjoy this time of the year by demonstrating love, solidarity, understanding, happiness, and optimism towards our personal ambitions and national aspirations,” he said.

“One year has ended and another year has taken its place. Soon, we will be once again preoccupied with our daily grind and usual day-to-day activities. Many will forget the events of the past year. But we, in government, will remember because it is our solemn duty to evaluate our work and make sure that its gains redound to the common good,” Duterte continued.

The President ended his message by saying: “Let us all welcome 2017 with renewed determination and reinvigorated spirit so that we can surmount the challenges ahead. I wish all of us a fruitful and meaningful New Year.”

(ELENA ABEN)

