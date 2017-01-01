Erap to equip OsMa with special burn unit

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada yesterday announced his plan of putting up a specialized unit at the city-run Ospital ng Maynila (OsMa) dedicated solely to burn patients.



The Manila mayor said the burn unit at OsMa, once completed, will be comparable to private hospitals in terms of services, facilities and equipment, and medical experts.

“For so long, we don’t have our own burn unit in the city to care for burn victims, that is why I have thought of putting up our own, in OsMa,” said Estrada.

Located along Quirino Avenue in Malate, OsMa is the city’s flagship hospital which has a 300-bed capacity and is equipped with modern medical equipment such as CT Scan, MRI, digital X-ray and ultrasound machines.

“Through our R500 million modernization program, we have been continuously modernizing our city hospitals to address the every medical need of our constituents,” said Estrada. (Cris G. Ordonia)

