Expect rains on New Year’s Day

Rains will mark the start of the New Year in some parts of the country throughout the week, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The trough or extension of a low pressure area (LPA) is currently affecting the eastern section of Mindanao, while the northeast monsoon or amihan is affecting Northern Luzon.



This Sunday, PAGASA said cloudy skies with light to moderate rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental and Davao Occidental.

Cloudy skies with light rains is expected over Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga and Mountain Province, while partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

By Monday and Tuesday, PAGASA said the LPA is expected to move closer towards the southeastern part of Mindanao, while cloudy skies with moderate to occasionally heavy rains and isolated thunderstorms will be experienced over Central and Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and Davao Region.

Meanwhile, Bicol Region and Quezon province will continue to be cloudy with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms.

Cagayan Valley and Aurora province will be cloudy with light rains while the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

By Wednesday, PAGASA said the LPA is expected to cross the Visayas-Northern Mindanao area.

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rainshowers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Bicol Region, Region 4B (Mimaropa), Visayas and Mindanao.

The rest of Luzon will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated light rains.

By Thursday and Friday, the amihan will temporary weaken and the LPA is expected to move west away from the country and towards the West Philippine Sea.

However, PAGASA said another LPA is expected to develop east of Mindanao that will bring cloudy skies and light to modreate rain showers and thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao Region. (ELLALYN DE VERA)

