Kid swallows firecracker

A four-year-old boy from the National Capital Region became the second case of firecracker ingestion in the country since the Department of Health (DoH) began its surveillance last December 21.



According to the Aksyon: Paputok Injury Reduction 2016 Report No. 10, another case of firecracker ingestion was reported last December 30.

“A four-year-old male from Navotas City was tricked by his brother to ingest a firecracker, Pop-pop last December 30, 2016,” it was disclosed.

The child was brought at the Tondo Medical Center.

Earlier, a six-year-old boy from Cainta, Rizal became the first case of firecracker ingestion. The little boy accidentally placed a luces between his teeth. (Charina Clarisse L. Echaluce)

