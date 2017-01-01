PAL starts Incheon flights from Clark

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is opening the year 2017 with the launch of a new route – Clark to Incheon (South Korea) – beginning today.

The daily service using the 199-seater Airbus A321 jet will allow passengers from Central and Northern Luzon to fly to Incheon without passing through Manila.



Last Dec. 16, PAL started operating out of Clark International Airport in Pampanga with the Clark-Caticlan service using the Q400 turboprop aircraft.

Clark-Incheon will be PAL’s first international route out of Clark.

Travelers from Incheon, upon arriving at Clark, can visit interesting attractions in Central and Northern Luzon, or connect on PAL’s direct flight to Caticlan, gateway to Boracay.

From Caticlan, PAL can also take Incheon visitors direct to Cebu, host to a variety of world-class tourist spots and the jump off point to other international PAL destinations such as Los Angeles, Singapore, Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka and also back to Incheon.

The flag carrier will likewise operate Clark-Davao very soon.

“We will operate more flights outside of Manila not just to decongest the NAIA but mainly to offer convenience to passengers who need not travel to Manila for their desired flights,” said PAL President Jaime J. Bautista.

The flight to Incheon departs Clark at 4:45 pm. It will arrive at Incheon 9:40 pm. Return flight leaves Incheon 10:50 pm, touching down at Clark 1:55 am the following day.

Also to be launched by the flag carrier within the first quarter of 2017 are international flights out of Kalibo.

