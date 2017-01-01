Pasay lady judge dismissed

A Pasay City lady judge has been dismissed by the Supreme Court (SC) due to numerous complaints against her including her insubordination as well as her oppressive behavior against fellow magistrates and court personnel.

In an 85-page per curiam decision, the SC ordered the dismissal from service Pasay City Metropolitan Trial Court (MeTC) Judge Eliza Yu whom it found guilty of gross insubordination, gross ignorance of the law, gross misconduct, grave abuse of authority, oppression, and conduct unbecoming of a judicial official.



“A judge embodies the law; she cannot be above it. She should not use it to advance her personal convenience, or to oppress others. She should be obedient to the rules and directives enunciated by the Supreme Court for the effective administration of justice; otherwise, she becomes an arrogant tyrant,” the SC ruled.

Apart from the dismissal, the High Court also barred Yu from reinstatement or appointment to any public office or employment, including to one in any government-owned or government-controlled corporations as well as ordered the forfeiture of all her benefits, except accrued leave credits.

Yu is also facing disbarment and has been directed by the SC to show cause in writing why she should not be disbarred for violation of the Lawyer’s Oath, the Code of Professional Responsibility, and the Canons of Professional Ethics.

When then Chief Justice Renato Corona ordered the creation of night courts in 2011 in response to the request of the Department of Tourism (DoT), Yu refused to heed her assignment for night court duties and even wrote Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez and the DoT to question the SC issuance.

Yu had also refused to honor the “valid and regular” appointments of court personnel including complainant Leilani Tejero-Lopez as MeTC Branch 47 Branch Clerk of Court.

The High Court cited other infractions including Yu’s oppressive conduct towards her staff who claimed that the judge had constantly threatened them with administrative complaint, and disrespectful attitude towards co-judges, SC officers and offices.

The SC also expressed concerns of Yu’s conduct unbecoming of a judge for constantly sending alarming messages with sexual undertones via Facebook and electronic mail to one of the complainants who happens to be a fellow judge. (Jeffrey G. Damicog)

