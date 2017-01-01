‘Tanod’ nabbed for firing gun

A barangay tanod was arrested Friday night for firing off his gun indiscriminately in Quezon City.

Uldarico de Luna will spend the New Year in jail after he was collared for openly shooting his gun around 9:35 p.m. on Abbey Road, Barangay Bagbag, Novaliches.



The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said the 60-year-old village watchman of Barangay Bagbag was drunk when he suddenly fired his caliber .45 pistol. It was when roving policemen nearby heard the gunshot and immediately collared him.

De Luna yielded his gun which was still loaded with five bullets. Police said the barangay tanod failed to present documents to carry his gun.

Charges for illegal discharge, as well as illegal possession of firearms will be filed against the suspect. He is now detained at the Novaliches Police Station in Barangay Nova Proper.

For his part, QCPD director Guillermo Eleazar reminded gun owners to avoid indiscriminate firing, especially policemen. He said strict penalties await those who violate the rules. (Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola)

