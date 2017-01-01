TV cameraman busted for drugs

A cameraman of a major television network was arrested during a drug bust operation Friday evening in Quezon City.

Suspect Anthony Martin, 39 years old, was collared by anti-illegal drug operatives of Cubao Police Station for yielding P3,500 worth of shabu during a drug sting past 8pm in front of a fastfood chain in Tomas Morato Extensionin Barangay South Triangle.



Police said an informant came to the police station and reported that an alias “Toni” was selling illegal drugs at the said location. Operatives were immediately deployed to verify the information.

When they confirmed the presence of the certain Toni in the area, the policemen decided to join the ongoing transaction.

Martin reportedly handed a medium-sized sachet of suspected shabu to a poseur-buyer that eventually led to his arrest.

Also found in Martin’s possession were six sachets of suspected shabu in varied sizes. They have yet to determine the quantity and value of the seized illegal drugs.

Police also confiscated an aluminum foil, a cellphone, and the marked money.

In an ABS-CBN report, Martin denied his knowledge in illegal drugs and said he was only instructed by a certain “Buddy.”

The television network in a statement said it does not tolerate the use and distribution of illegal drugs by any of its employees.

“ABS-CBN has a drug-free workplace policy and does not tolerate the use and distribution of illegal drugs by any of its employees. We will ensure that any of our employees proven to be engaging in illegal drugs will be subject to company policy. We are cooperating with the authorities on this matter,” read the statement.

