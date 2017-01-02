3 Army soldiers nabbed for indiscriminate firing

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro – Three Philippine Army soldiers were arrested by the local police for allegedly discharging their firearms during the New Year’s revelry yesterday morning in Mansalay town.



Senior Superintendent Christopher C. Birung, provincial director of Oriental Mindoro Police Provincial Office (PPO) identified the Army members as Pfc. Kevin Fajilagutan, Pfc. Leonard Magro and Pfc. John Rey B. Calansa, all belonging to the 514 Engineering Construction Batallion, 51st engineering Brigade of the Philippine Army based in Sitio Palico, Barangay Biliran, Nasugbu, Batangas.

The three reportedly discharged a caliber 45 (Armscor) pistol bearing serial number 1270496 with expired mission order issued to Pfc. Fajilagutan.

Sr. Supt. Birung said the incident took place at Barangay Roma, Mansalay and caused minor injury to one Nymar M. Villanueva, 27, a resident of the same barangay.

The three are now under the custody of Mansalay municipal police station and are now being investigated.

(Jerry J. Alcayde)

