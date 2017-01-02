6-foot-11 import to PH Alab

Alab Pilipinas officially enlisted the services of American center James Hughes as its second world import before the team resumes its ASEAN Basketball League campaign against the Kaohsiung Truth on Sunday.

Coach Mac Cuan told online sports website Spin.ph that the 6-foot-11 Hughes is due to arrive on Wednesday to join the team in preparation for the weekend showdown with the Truth in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.



Hughes’s addition came days after Alab tapped 6-foot-8 Sampson Carter to replace Korean brothers Seung Jun Lee and Dong Jun Lee after four games in the ABL season.

The brothers were sent home as Alab opted to find suitable imports who can match up with counterparts from other teams in the six-team league.

The 33-year-old Hughes has been a veteran of numerous international leagues after being left undrafted in the 2007 NBA draft.

A product of Northern Illinois University, Hughes last saw action for the Windsor Express of the National Basketball League of Canada. He also had stints in the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Holland, Israel, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia and Japan.

Alab will face Kaohsiung for the third time this season, but the first on the road after winning the two previous games at home in Baliwag, Bulacan and Parañaque City.

The Filipino club, led by Ray Parks Jr., is third in the ABL standings with an even 2-2 record, trailing only the Singapore Slingers (5-1) and the Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions (4-1).

Alab lost 71-68 to Singapore in its last assignment last Dec. 19 in the Lion City.

