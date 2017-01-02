A mix of experience and youth for SEAG

Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas Inc. eyes a combination of veteran and young players to comprise its national team competing in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

LVPI president Joey Romasanta said they are aiming to have a pool of players by February before making the final cut in July in time for the Aug. 19 to 31 biennial meet.



“We hope to have a good mix of players,” said Romasanta.

Romasanta added that board members would be meeting on Thursday to first determine who will coach the squad.

The board will approve who will mentor the team.

“Siyempre the composition of the national team will depend on the coach, kaya kailangan yun muna ang asikasuhin namin,” Romasanta said.

Romasanta added they wanted not only a talented pool, but also committed players.

“Talent is not enough. Kaya gusto namin na by July ma-finalize yung team para makita namin sa training kung sino talaga yung committed hanggang huli, hindi lang sa umpisa,” Romasanta said.

The country participated in the SEAG for the first time in a decade last 2015, but failed to land a medal in both divisions.

The women’s team composed of Alyssa Valdez, Jaja Santiago, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Rachel Anne Daquis, and Aby Maraño, to name a few, finished fifth behind gold winner Thailand, silver medalist Vietnam, and bronze winners Indonesia and Singapore.

The men’s squad of Marck Espejo, John Vic De Guzman, Rex Intal, and Ysay Marasigan for its part placed sixth.

