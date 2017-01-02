Firecracker triggers fire in Sta. Ana

The New Year’s revelry turned tragic when five houses were razed by fire believed caused by a firecracker in Sta. Ana, Manila.



Damage of the property is placed at P2 million.

Manila Fire Department Chief Inspector Marvin Carbonel said in a radio interview that fire started at a house in Dagupan Street before midnight as residents started lighting firecrackers to welcome the new year.

A firecracker is believed to have landed in one of the houses, which quickly spread to nearby homes.

Two ancestral houses made of light materials were among those destroyed.

The blaze reached fourth alarm before being declared under control about 12:24 a.m.

No casualty was reported in the incident. (Jaimie Rose R. Aberia)

