How blue affects us

Why are social networking sites blue?

Facebook, Skype, Twitter, Tumblr… These are only some of the widely-used social networks presented in varying shades of blue.

According to color psychology, blue being a cool color, helps in easing the tension in our vision. This is why, whoever sets his eyes on a blue object or wall, the experience elicits feelings of calmness, trustworthiness, and dependability.



A bit of a fact: Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and founder of Facebook is Red-Green (RG) color blind. He intended to create the social media site with varying shades of blue because, it is the color he can see well. Being RG color blind makes you see shades of blue best because the red and green receptors do not work. A good example is when you cannot see purple as purple because your sight only allows blue and your supposedly purple object just becomes a darker shade of blue.

Besides being the top favorite color over the years, this is also a strategic move for the web developers to engage its users longer in their sites. Blue also helps in improving the flow of communication, which is crucial for these sites.

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources):The year’s most critically acclaimed Philippine movie is Taklub (Trap), directed by Brillante Mendoza.

A sequel to a 2007 hit, the romantic drama A Second Chance set a box-office record by becoming the highest-grossing film in the Philippines’ history. The John Lloyd Cruz-Bea Alonzo starrer reportedly made 556 million pesos worldwide.

Hollywood, California and also launched one of Nora Aunor’s most memorable teenage romances with her co-star Don Johnson. Don Johnson was to emerge later as one of the lead stars of TV’s Miami Vice.

