I want to quit!

Have you ever felt this way?

“I’m just so tired…”

“Lord, why is it that nothing is happening up until now?”

“I did everything that I could, but it just wasn’t enough.”

Well, if you’ve ever felt this way, you are not alone!

All of us have had our own share of disappointment in this world. All of us have felt like quitting at least once in our life.



But before you quit, I suggest you read this first before you make any decisions.

NEVER MAKE A MAJOR DECISION WHEN YOU ARE FEELING DOWN

It has been proven that people who make decisions when they are down and out because of intense emotion make the WRONG DECISION 90 percent of the time.

Believe me, you are on the losing end if you do this!

Come on! Think about it for a moment.

What are you going to do if you do get out of your current company?

Do you have other means of earning in case your income from that company stops?

What alternatives do you have if you quit now?

NEVER TALK TO DISCOURAGERS OR DREAM STEALERS

There are certain people who just don’t have anything good to say. There are people who will do their very best – whatever it takes – to take away your dreams and kill your peace.

NEVER EVER QUIT

In this life, the only failure is in quitting.

This is not the time to stop and quit.

This is the time to reflect on the things that you can learn from this situation, and see what kind of changes you can make in your life.

THINK. REFLECT. APPLY.

Is there by any chance you feel like quitting?

What is your source of discouragement? Are you giving up or are you willing to fight for it? (Chinkee Tan)

Related

comments