Police kill murder suspect

A man was shot to death by police yesterday less than four hours after killing two men in Tondo, Manila.

Renato Santiago Jr., 30, was positively identified as the one who killed tricycle driver Jonnel Flaviano, a 22-year-old pedicab driver, and his passenger Ronald Ramos at 12:30 a.m.



The witness, identified as Shirley Fuentes, 21, told police that Santiago admitted to her that he shot Flaviano and Ramos.

Elements from Raxabago- Tondo police station conducted a follow- up operation around 4 a.m. and saw Santiago on an alley near his home, along Osmeña Street, Barangay 112, Zone 9.

Sensing the police presence, Santiago immediately pulled out his gun and opened fire at the arresting officers.

PO2 Dylan Verdan shot Santiago who succumbed to his gunshot wounds, police said. Recovered from the slain suspect was a loaded caliber .38 revolver allegedly used against the two victims. (Annalou de Vera)

