QC fire hurts 2

Two persons were hurt while 25 families were affected following a fire that hit a residential community in Quezon City on New Year’s Eve.

Fire Senior Supt. Manuel Manuel, Quezon City Fire Marshal, identified the victims as John Paul Abujuela, who sustained first degree burn on his right shoulder and Ervin Balatucan, 21, who sustained an abrasion on his left leg.

The victims suffered their injuries while escaping from the fire.



Manuel said that an estimated P200,000 worth of properties were destroyed following the fire that hit a house at 9:21 p.m. Saturday in Brgy. Sta. Lucia, Quezon City.

Manuel said the fire started at the two-storey house owned by one Tomy Ariola, 34, and occupied by John Aubrey Esguerra.

Manuel said that based on their initial investigation the fire originated at the second floor of the house and quickly spread to nearby house made of light materials.

Dozens of fire trucks from both the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and fire volunteer groups responded to the scene and put out the fire at 10:38 p.m.

Fire arson investigators are initially looking at the possibility that an unattended appliances might have cause the fire. (Francis T. Wakefield)

