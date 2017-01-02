Sara lauds zero casualty in Davao

DAVAO CITY – Mayor Inday Sara Duterte has lauded the zero casualty in Davao and credited this to the strict implementation of the ban against firecrackers and pyrotechnic materials in Davao by the Davao City Police Office and Task Force Davao.

In a statement, Duterte thanked the Dabawenyos for cooperating with the authorities by following the law and celebrating New Year in ways that are safe – even without firecrackers and pyrotechnic materials.



“Davao is a proof that celebrations are possible even without firecrackers and pyrotechnic materials that could cause harm to us and to our children,” she said.

Since 2013, Davao City has been holding the Torotot Festival, a countdown that draws thousands of Dabawenyos on New Year’s eve.

The festival, which is in partnership with Smart, is in support of Davao’s tradition of welcoming the new year minus firecrackers and pyrotechnic materials.

The countdown for 2017 was highlighted by awarding of prizes for the following categories: Most Creative Torotot, Best Torotot-inspired Costume, Best Torotot-inspired Cosplay, Best Torotot-Hip Hop Dance Group, and Best Torotot-inspired Zumba Dancer.

Except for the winner of the zumba competition who received P15,000, winners of the other contests each received P50,000.

When he was still mayor of Davao in 2001, President Duterte banned the sale of firecrackers and pyrotechnics.

Related

comments