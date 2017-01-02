… Sekyu arestado din

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – The police arrested a security guard on the eve of New Year celebration for indiscriminate firing, charging him for “Violation of Alarm and Scandal” at the Agora Police Station, here.



Acting on a information through a phone call received at 8:20 pm, Police Station 3 personnel responded to the scene and upon arrival thereat, a concerned citizen tipped off and pinpointed to an on duty security guard, identified as Roger Resurrecion, 50 years old, married, who was rendering duty at the Philippine Fertilizer Wharehouse, at Tulay Cemento, Lapasan, here, as the suspect.

Responding police officers recovered two empty cartridge from a revolver.

Resurrecion admitted firing his two shots, but alleged they were warning shots to pacify two persons who were fighting.

Police Senior Inspector Bernard Colegio, deputy station commander of Police Station 3 in Agora, however, said the suspect violated Article 154 for Alarm and Scandal.

Confiscated from Resurrecion were one .38 cal. revolver and three live ammunition.

The confiscated firearm of the suspect was brought to the PNP Crime Laboratory for ballistic examination.

(Cancer Imam)

Related

comments