UN chief condemns attack

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Sunday condemned the “despicable terrorist attack” in a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey.



Guterres also extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with the government and people of Turkey and countries whose nationals were impacted by the incident.

He expressed the hope that the organizers and perpetrators of this “heinous act” would be identified and brought to justice swiftly.

Meanwhile, no Filipino was injured or killed in the shooting that left more than 30 people dead, the Department of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. (PNA and Xinhua)

