Yolanda victims get clean water supply

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) yesterday said that the resettlement sites of the victims of Typhoon Yolanda now has a clean water supply.

This came following President Duterte’s directive to provide Yolanda victims of a conducive and permanent resettlement area.



According to DPWH Secretary Mark Villar, water tanks and jetmatic pumps have been installed in all resettlement sites of Yolanda victims.

“As promised, all resettlement sites are now provided with water. The Tacloban North Resettlement Site is now equipped with 67 units of five-cubic meter and 70 units of two-cubic meter stainless water tanks,” he said.

He added that DPWH augmented the water supply at 17 resettlement sites in Barangay Sto. Niño in Tacloban City. A total of 181 jetmatic pumps were already installed at various resettlement areas.

“We are very happy to be able to provide the water tanks on time. It is our duty to ensure that problems are addressed at the shortest possible time”, he added.

Aside from the water tanks and jetmatic pumps, the DPWH has also provided four units of 10-wheeler dump trucks, five units of six-wheeler dump trucks, and two units of water tank trucks.

Overall, a total of 4,468 cubic meters of water were already delivered to various resettlement sites which is expected to provide clean water supply to 2,841 families. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

Related

comments