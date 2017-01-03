2-year-old boy dies in fire

A two-year-old boy was killed in a fire that destroyed some 10 houses in Quezon City on New Year’s Day.

Reports said Patrick Tordecillas was sound asleep in their two-story house on Alley 2, Barangay Sangandaan when the fire broke out at around 4:25 a.m.



Quezon City Fire Marshall Senior Supt. Manuel Manuel said the blaze started on ground floor and quickly spread and trapped the victim.

Tordecillas’ charred body was found in the house after the fire. His relatives survived the incident.

Manuel said the fire that reached second alarm also burned nine other houses and left some 30 families homeless.

It was put out around 5:27 a.m. and caused damages estimated at P30,000. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, six cars amounting to about P2 million were also destroyed in a fire on Armando St., Don Antonio Heights, Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

Manuel said the fire started at about 9:08 a.m. in the parking lot owned by Nelson Patron.

It was put out at 9:37 a.m. but all of Patron’s cars were burnt. The fire reached second alarm.

(Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola)

