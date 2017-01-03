3 drown on New Year’s Day

CAMP PRESIDENT ELPIDIO R. QUIRINO, Bulag, Bantay, Ilocos Sur – Three died while two others were rescued in separate drowning incidents while they were celebrating New Year’s Day in the beach of Barangay Pagsanaan Norte and Pagsanaan Sur in Magsingal, Ilocos Sur.



Chief Insp. William Nerona, spokesperson of the Ilocos Sur police provincial office, identified the victims as Miguel Perez, 12, of Barangay Panpandan, Sto. Domingo, Ilocos Sur; Erica Mae Jacinto, 11, of Barangay San Sebastian, Tarlac City; and Amado Tamayo, of Barangay San Lucas, Magsingal.

Investigation showed that Perez and his companion Devon Mitchell Ramos were swimming in the beach of Pagsanaan Norte at about 3:30 p.m. when they were taken away by strong current of water.

Responding lawmen were able to rescue Ramos but Perez went missing. Perez’s body was recovered at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Perez was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Minutes later, another drowning incident occurred in the nearby Barangay Pagsanaan Sur at 4:10 p.m.

(Freddie G. Lazaro)

