5 bandits dead as BIFF attacks outpost

At least five members of the militant group Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were killed while a number of others were wounded following a clash with government troops Friday night in Maguindanao province.



Philippine Army spokesman Col. Benjamin Hao said that based on information provided by the Mechanized Infantry Battalion in Datu Salibo, there were about more or less led by Commander Ikay and Commander Saga that attacked the Szopad Detachment, 23rd Mechanized Company stationed at Brgy. Sambulawan in Datu Salibo.

Despite the bandits carrying high-powered weapons, the soldiers were able to position themselves strategically to retaliate and kill five of the bandits while wounding several more.

No one among the soldiers was hurt or wounded.

Recently, President Duterte announced a cessation of hostilities between government forces and rebel groups which will last until today.

The president, however, made it clear that the government truce does not extend to criminals, such as the Maute group in Mindanao. (FRANCIS T. WAKEFIELD)

Related

comments