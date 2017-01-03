6 drug suspects up for preliminary probe before DoJ

Six drug suspects, including three Chinese nationals, will be brought back to the Department of Justice today for the preliminary investigation over their alleged involvement in the R3.6-billion worth of shabu seized in San Juan City last December.



Last December 27, the National Bureau of Investigation-Task Force Against Drugs filed criminal complaints against the six suspects for violating Section 5 (trading, delivery, and transportation of illegal drugs) in relation to Section 26, Article 2 of Republic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Chinese suspects were identified as Shi Gui Xiong, 44; Che Wen De, alias “Jacky Tan,” 44; and Wu Li Yong, alias “David Go,” 44, while the Filipinos were identified as Abdullah Jahmal, 33; Salim Arafat, 19, and Basher Jamal, 19.

All six suspects were arrested by joint operatives of the police and the NBI that conducted an operation in San Juan City that led to the discovery of a shabu laboratory where authorities seized 500 kilos of shabu worth more than R3 billion.

Initially, Go was apprehended together with the three Filipino suspects while inside their car located in front of a fast food restaurant in Greenhills.

Following their arrest, authorities swooped down a house located at 309 corner Mangga and Infanta Streets in Barangay Little Baguio, San Juan City where the laboratory was eventually discovered. (Jeffrey G. Damicog)

