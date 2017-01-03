Hungarian shot dead by New Year’s Eve reveler

A Hungarian restaurant owner is Iloilo City was shot dead by his neighbor whom he confronted for using firecrackers near their house in an upscale subdivision in Pavia town in Iloilo.



Western Visayas Regional Office director Chief Supt. Jose Gentiles identified the victim as Melczer Daniels, 37 years old, who confronted the suspect for throwing lit firecrackers in front of the victim’s gate.

Daniels initially called the attention of the suspect identified as Lucindo Lim, 42, as the firecrackers made the victim’s pet dogs go into panic attack.

Apparently, Lim, who works as a seaman, did not take Daniels’ action well by shooting the victim twice in the head and one each in the knee and left arm.

Gentiles said Lim was immediately arrested and surrendered two handguns he used in killing the foreigner.

Daniel and Lim are neighbors in Avida Village, an upscale subdivision in Pavia town, which is a suburb of Iloilo City. (Aaron Recuenco)

Related

comments