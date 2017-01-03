Oil firms increase pump prices today

Flying V and Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. will increase their pump prices today.

In an advisory, Flying V and Shell said they will hike gasoline prices by 70 centavos per liter and diesel prices by 60 centavos per liter.



Flying V will apply the price movements at 12:01 a.m. while Shell will implement the changes at 6 a.m.

The oil firms will also hike kerosene prices by 55 centavos per liter.

Other oil firms are also expected to make similar announcements.

Meanwhile, Petron increased liquefied petroleum gas prices by P4.15 per kilogram Sunday and hiked Xtend auto LPG prices by P2.32 per liter. (PNA)

