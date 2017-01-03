Pia, Marlon spend New Year in Hawaii

REIGNING Miss Universe Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach and rumored boyfriend Marlon Stockinger welcomed New Year as they spent the holidays in Hawaii.

Wurtzbach posted two photos of her trip to Hawaii with Stockinger on Instagram.



The first photo showed the Filipino-German beauty queen in two-piece bikini with the F1 race car driver. It was captioned: “My kind of NYE.”

In the second photo, she captioned it: “Happy New Year from Hawaii. 2017 will be just as good.”

Stockinger also posted a sexy photo of Wurtzbach on IG. His caption read: “ Beachbumin on the last day of the year.”

In a video posted on twitter, Wurtzbach also greeted her fans happy new year

“Starting the New Year off under the sun! Happy New Year everyone!! What a year 2016 has been,” she said.

Wurtzbach celebrated Christmas in London where her sister and mother are based.

Stockinger and Wurtzbach have been constant dates since they met in New York last September.

In December, they were seen dating at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

But the two celebrities said that they are just close friends.

Stockinger, 25, is the first Filipino to win a formula race in Europe. Now based in Zurich, Switzerland, Stockinger currently drives for Lotus F1 Team Juniors in the 2013 World Series by Renault.

Wurtzbach, 27, is set to relinquish her crown at the 65th Miss Universe pageant in Manila on Jan. 30.

The beauty queen was earlier linked to Mikhail Vashavski, dubbed “Sexiest Doctor Alive” on social media.

