Pool of 7 formed for SEAG

The Triathlon Association of the Philippines has formed a pool of seven athletes as it guns to defend their titles in both divisions at the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

TRAP secretary-general Tom Carrasco Jr. yesterday bared the list spearheaded by reigning gold medalists Nikko Huelgas and Claire Adorna.



Along them are women’s silver winner Kim Mangrobang, Edward Macalalad, John Chicaco, Mark Hosana, and Fil-American Kim Kilgroe.

The country can only send two male and two female triathletes for the biennial meet slated Aug. 19 to 31.

“It’s a strong pool and we hope that we can send the best representatives to defend our titles in the SEAG,” said Carrasco.

Carrasco added the seven candidates – all elite athletes – have already been lined up to rigid foreign training abroad starting late February.

Adorna, Mangrobang, Macalalad, and Hosana would be spending 90 days in Rio Major, Portugal under renowned Portuguese coach Sergio Santos, while Huelgas and Chicano would train under the camp of Australian mentor Brett Sutton.

Huelgas, for his part, might be sent in Australia and then Portugal.

Carrasco said they not only eye to reign supreme in the SEAG, but also to start early in their medal campaign in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

