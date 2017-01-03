Son Nate making his presence felt on social media, says Ogie

SINGER-composer Ogie Alcasid has said that he would never encourage his son Nathaniel James or Nate to join show business but he would never stop him from doing what he wants to do in the future.

“I won’t necessarily encourage him but I won’t really stop him from doing what he wants to do. It seems na ang inclination n’ya is music and comedy. Hindi ko mapipigil ’yun sa kanya. Among my three kids, he is natural,” said Alcasid, when asked if he wanted his son to follow in his footsteps in the entertainment industry, during an interview on “Tonight with Boy Abunda” on ABS-CBN.



Alcasid made the reaction after his five-year old son started making his presence felt in social media through the “Natesionary” hashtag which he and wife Regine Velasquez have created as a venue to post all his videos.

“My wife was the one who really started it. Everytime may kalokohang ginagawa yung anak ko, kung may mangyayari, kukunan n’ya ‘yan and she will post it and will call it ‘Natesionary.’ Suddenly he has his own fan page. He has his own Instagram account made by his fans. Though anak namin s’ya, hindi naman s’ya mayabang,” he said.

Daughter Leila staying in PH

Alcasid also said that he welcomes the decision of his daughter Leila to stay with him in the Philippines.

Leila is one of the musician’s two children by Michelle Van Eimeren who represented Australia in the 1994 Miss Universe pageant in Manila. Alcasid and Eimeren got married in 1996 but they separated in 2007.

“It was a complete surprise to me. They visited me last June. We went to Palawan and we had a good time. Nag-bonding kami nang tutoo at todo. And then nung pauwi na sila, she was actually crying to me. So sabi ko, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ Then sabi ng nanay n’ya, ‘She has to tell you something;”

“She wants to stay here if you will allow it. Sabi ko, ‘Of course.’ But sabi ko, ‘Why the sudden change?’ Sabi n’ya, ‘I like it here. I wanna reconnect with my grandparents. So naka-reconnect din s’ya with her old friends. Nakalimutan ko na dito pala s’ya nung bata s’ya. Miss n’ya yun lahat from 5 years old. I forgot that. Pilipino pa rin s’ya,” Alcasid said.

He added: “Sabi rin ng nanay n’ya, gusto raw n’ya makipag-bonding sa akin. Sabi ko, ‘OK it’s gonna be a new adventure.’”

Alcasid pointed out that Leila has no problems with her mom who is based in Australia.

‘Sexual Healing’

Last Dec. 22, Alcasid and Velasquez celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary.

Asked how they keep their relationship strong, Alcasid smiled and said: “Hindi kasi nawawala ‘yung pagnanasa namin sa isa’t isa. I can say it all with love. Andun din yung tampuhan, wag n’yong iwasan yun.”

Alcasid, 49, said that the best soundtrack for sex is “Sexual Healing” by Marvin Gaye. “Anything R&B. Sexual Healing. Have you heard of that? Luma na kasi.”

Why move to ‘2’?

The president of the Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM) also gave his opinion why many singers are transferring to the Kapamilya network.

“Hindi naman siguro kaila sa lahat na dito sa ABS-CBN, ang plataporma nung music ay napakalawak. Ako bilang songwriter, alam n’yo ang relationshp ko with ABS-CBN kahit nasa kabilang station ako, maganda ang relasyon namin kasi I was writing teleserye theme songs or movie theme songs. That as a songwriter,” said Alcasid.

“Of course singer din ako at alam naman nating maraming programa dito sa ABS-CBN and for us, at lagi kong sinasabi kung saan ang trabaho, dun kami,” he added.

Alcasid is set to join the juror’s panel for the new reality show “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids” with Gary Valenciano, Sharon Cuneta, and Billy Crawford.

Related

comments