Xi condoles with PH over ‘Nina’

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday extended condolences to President Duterte over the casualties and damage caused by typhoon “Nina” (international name “Nock-ten.”)

In a message, Xi sent condolences to the President, and through him, to the people affected by the disaster.



China and the Philippines are friendly neighbors, and the Chinese government and people are deeply worried about the Philippine people who have been hit and become homeless in the disaster, Xi said, adding China is ready to provide emergency assistance.

Xi expressed the belief that the Philippine people, under the leadership of Duterte and his government, will overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes.

Nina made landfall in Catanduanes on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, damage caused by Nina to infrastructure and agriculture in Regions 4-A, 4-B, and Region 5 has reached P5,143,251,894.10.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Executive Director Ricardo Jalad said damage to agriculture was pegged at P4,121,697,999.10 and P1,021,553,895 for infrastructure.

Due to the severe impact of Nina, Batangas, Mulanay, Quezon; Naujan, Oriental Mindoro; City of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro, Puerto Galera, also in Oriental Mindoro; Gasan, Mogpog, Boac, and Torrijos, all in Marinduque; Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, and Jipapad, Maslog, Oras, Dolores, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat, Arteche, and San Policarpio, all in Region 8 were all placed under a state of calamity.

More than 424,000 families or around 1,890,000 persons in 1,698 barangays in Regions 4-A, 4-B, 5, and 8 were affected by Nina. Three persons were confirmed dead while 21 others are still missing in Regions 4-A, 4-B, and 8 because of the tropical cyclone. (PNA, Xinhua, and Francis T. Wakefield)

Related

comments