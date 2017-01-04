NBA: Kawhi has 25 as Spurs rip Raptors

BOSTON (AP) – Isaiah Thomas had 29 points and a career-high 15 assists, and the Boston Celtics made 17 3-pointers for the second straight game in beating the Utah Jazz 115-104 on Tuesday night.

Al Horford and Jae Crowder added 21 points apiece and Avery Bradley scored 14 for the Celtics, who have won four of five and eight of 10.

The Celtics ended Utah’s four-game winning streak and beat the Jazz for the ninth straight time in Boston.



Thomas, coming off his career-high 52 points Friday against the Heat, has scored at least 20 in 19 straight games.

SPURS 110, RAPTORS 82

Kawhi Leonard had 25 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 and San Antonio held Toronto to its lowest score of the season.

San Antonio dominated a matchup of teams with the second-best record in each conference, leading by as many as 34 points.

Leonard and Aldridge combined to shoot 19 for 28 from the field, but it was veteran point guard Tony Parker who set the tone for the Spurs with 15 points and eight assists in 23 minutes.

PACERS 121, PISTONS 116

Paul George had 32 points and Indiana beat Detroit.

76ERS 93, T’WOLVES 91

Robert Covington made a fall-away shot off an inbounds pass with 0.2 seconds left to give Philadelphia a victory over Minnesota.

MAVS 113, WIZARDS 105

Harrison Barnes scored 26 points and Deron Williams added 21 as Dallas rallied to beat Washington.

KINGS 120, NUGGETS 113

DeMarcus Cousins scored 31 points, and Darren Collison had 26 points and seven assists in Sacramento’s victory over Denver.

SUNS 99, HEAT 90

Devin Booker scored 27 points — 18 in the second half — and rookie Marquese Chriss added a career-best 18 as Phoenix handed short-handed Miami its sixth consecutive loss.

LAKERS 116, GRIZZLIES 102

Nick Young scored 20 points, D’Angelo Russell added 18 and they keyed an early barrage of 3-pointers that sent Los Angeles past Memphis.

Julius Randle had a triple-double for Los Angeles with 19 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Lakers made a season-high 17 3-pointers, all but one coming in the first three quarters. They finished 17 of 33 from beyond the arc despite missing nine consecutive attempts in the final period. Young and Russell each connected on six 3s.

