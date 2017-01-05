44 slaughtered dogs seized

SAN PEDRO, Laguna – 44 dogs slaughtered for its meat were discovered by authorities who conducted a raid at a residence owned by a suspected dog meat dealer in Barangay San Roque.



Acting on a complaint filed by Melchor C. Alipio of the Network For Animals, police led by the chief of San Pedro City police Chief Insp. Luis D. Perez raided the place owned by Robert Medina, Jr. alias Carson where the 44 dogs were found stuffed in a freezer.

The raiding team was also able to rescue five live dogs caged outside of the house while Alipio eluded arrest during the operation.

The group of Alipio received information about several dogs seen outside of the suspects, most of them having muzzles.

The rescued dogs along with the frozen mongrels were turned over to the office of the Philippine Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Manila. (Danny J. Estacio)

