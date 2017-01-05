Apela sa deboto ng Black Nazarene: Huwag magkalat

Umapela ang waste and pollution watchdogs sa mga deboto ng Black Nazarene na gawing pinakamalinis at pinakaligtas ang taunang Traslacion para mas lalong maging makahulugan ang pagdiriwang ng kapistahan.



Kasalukuyang nagtutulungan ang lokal na pamahalaan, simbahan at kapulisan sa paghahanda para sa kapistahan ng Itim na Nazareno na inaasahang dadagsain ng milyon-milyong deboto sa January 9.

Hinamon ng EcoWaste Coalition at Buklod Tao ang mga deboto ng Black Nazarene na ipahayag ang kanilang debosyon na may pag-aalala sa kapakanan ng Mother Earth.

“We call upon the devoted sons and daughters of the Nazarene to conduct the re-enactment of the Traslacion from Luneta to Quiapo next Monday in a trash-less way,” pahayag ni Ochie Tolentino, Zero Waste campaigner ng EcoWaste Coalition.

“We request the tens of thousands of devotees who will take part in the grand procession not to leave a trail of garbage as they profess their faith or fulfill their sacred vows,” dagdag pa niya. (Chito A. Chavez)

