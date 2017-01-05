Arum search on for fight venue

Bob Arum is once again looking beyond the shores of the US to stage Manny Pacquiao’s fight this year.

“We have Australia, the Middle East and England (as possible sites),” said Arum, who is looking to hold Pacquiao’s 2017 debut on April 22.



Since 2001, Pacquiao had fought almost exclusively on American soil save for four occasions when the Filipino legend had to showcase his wares twice in Manila (2003 and 2006) and twice in Macau (2013 and 2014).

Although Las Vegas looms as the host of Pacquiao’s next fight, Arum is not closing the doors on putting it up elsewhere.

“We have serious people (who want to stage a fight outside the US),” said the 85-year-old Arum.

Bringing it Down Under, specifically in Brisbane, was mentioned as the Top Rank chief had recently signed up promising Jeff Horn of Australia to a contract.

Arum was in Australia last month and saw the promise of promoting there.

A few days ago, the Pacquiao camp declared that a showdown with undefeated American Terence Crawford can be made provided that Top Rank agrees to give the eight-division titleholder a hefty $20-million guarantee.

Told about the figures, Arum sounded stunned, citing that Pacquiao’s pay-per-view showing the last two fights have been anemic.

