Cases filed vs suspect in stray bullet incident

Criminal cases were filed Tuesday against the man who allegedly shot a barangay watchman on New Year’s Eve, but instead hit 15-year-old Emelyn Calano who is still in comatose.

Cases of attempted murder and reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injuries were filed against the suspect identified as Renato “Toti” Sy, Jr., according to Malabon Police chief Senior Supt. John Chua.



“The Malabon police got the victims’ statements and the police went with them when they filed the case to the court,” Chua said.

Chua earlier said that Calano was not a victim of stray bullet as the suspect’s target was barangay watchman Patricio Muñoz, who was said to be reporting Sy’s illegal drug activities.

But the Department of Health maintained that Calano is a stray bullet victim because the bullet hit the top of her head.

Chua, however, explained that Calano was texting so she was slightly bowing down.

The incident happened about 400 meters from where Calano was standing while watching fireworks.

The National Bureau of Investigation has launched a parallel probe on the matter. (Jaimie Rose R. Aberia)

